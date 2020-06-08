PESHAWAR - Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party, Muhammad Faiq Shah, has expressed concern over the artificial fuel shortage in various cities of the country and claimed that hoarders have stopped selling petrol on the pretext of low supply and scarcity of petrol with in an attempt to earn additional money when price will again go up next month.
Addressing a meeting of review committees at the party’s central secretariat here on Sunday, Faiq Shah said that petrol is not available to people even waiting in long queues at petrol pumps in major cities of the country.
On the other hand, he said flour prices had abruptly increased, which is tantamount to snatching morsel from the mouth of poor masses. He said the government’s writ is not visible anywhere in the country.
Faiq Shah noticed that the coronavirus cases have surged due to the lack of a joint strategy, whereas prices of flour, sugar and other essential food items have risen sharply in the country.
The ATP chief expressed anguish over the government’s alleged failure to ensure provision of personal protection equipments (PPEs) for doctors and paramedical staff, who are playing a role as frontline soldiers amid the Covid-19 crisis.
He said that the government is dropping a bomb of price-hike on the inflation-hit masses and asked the federal and provincial governments to protect the masses against the price especially amid the corona crisis