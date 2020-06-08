Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases soared to 98,943 on Sunday as authorities reported at least 4,960 new infections during the last 24 hours.

The cases include 37090 in Punjab, 36364 in Sindh, 13001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6221 in Balochistan, 4979 in Islamabad, 927 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 361 in Azad Kashmir.

According to official data, the death toll from the virus stands at 2,002 with 67 new deaths reported over the last twenty four hours. At least 23,100 corona tests were also carried out during this period. Some, 33,645 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

For the first time since the contagion hit Pakistan in February, the National Coordination and Operation Centre (NCOC) held a meeting with emergency responders in different provinces on Sunday.

A video conference was held by the NCOC with Ramzan Chippa, of Chippa Ambulances, Ahmad Edhi representing the Edhi Foundation, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Health DG Dr Hassan Orooj, the DG of the 1122 helpline in Punjab Dr Rizwan, and representatives from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, read a statement issued by the NCOC on Sunday.

PM’s aide says government has decided to strictly monitor SOPs

The participants briefed the NCOC on their existing mechanism to provide emergency services to the public, while the latter apprised on the Resource Management System (RMS) through which 1,579 hospitals are linked – it directs the user as to which care facility has what resources available, such as beds, ventilators etc. According to NCOC, as of now, the data of 804 hospitals out of 1,597 is visible on the RMS system.

Participants were also informed about the Pak Neghebaan App which was launched on Friday. They were apprised that 1,110 hospitals have been linked on the application and the emergency responders can rely on it to find out which health care facility nearest to them has resources available. Officials of the NCOC urged the emergency responders to use the application and asked the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to share the link for the application with the responders. According to the NCOC, this coordination will help emergency responders in facilitating the general public.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to strictly monitor the SOPs issued to protect people against Covid-19. Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza while giving a media briefing in Islamabad on Sunday said wearing face masks is mandatory and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard.

He said using face mask is very important against Covid-19 as it can help stop the spread of disease by 40 to 60 percent. He said it is obligatory to wear mask while visiting shops, markets and other places of public gathering. The Special Assistant warned that action would be taken against those who do not observe the SOPs. He said government is working on an integrated strategy against coronavirus.

He said 74 percent of those who died in Pakistan were above 50 years of age and most of them had previous underlying health conditions. Giving latest statistics about the corona situation in the country, he said it is heartening to note that number of corona negative persons is increasing. He said 23,100 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, in which 4,969 people were found positive.

This is equivalent to 21.4 percent of those whose tests were held. He said total 683,608 people have been tested so far in the country. He said 34 percent people, who were found corona positive, have completely recovered and resumed their normal activities of life. He said a slightly over 5,000 people are admitted in various hospitals of the country, with 262 on ventilators. He said 75 percent of ventilators have not been in use so far.