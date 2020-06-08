Share:

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have passed one lac mark as 103,671 individuals have been affected by the pandemic. The country has confirmed 65 more deaths in one day and the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,067.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,728 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 38,903 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 38,108 in Sindh, 13,487 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,516 in Balochistan, 5,329 in Islamabad, 932 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 396 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 715 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 650 in Sindh, 575 in KP, 54 in Balochistan, 52 in Islamabad, 13 in GB and 8 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 705,833 coronavirus tests and 22,650 in last 24 hours. 34,355 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.