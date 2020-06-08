Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Po­lice, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, yesterday held a vid­eo link conference with the police highups of the newly merged districts and discussed important issues emerged in these districts.

The conference discussed police performance during the last five months regarding terrorism, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other crimes was reviewed in detail.

The reports presented by the concerned police highups revealed the best performance and ef­fective policing in the tribal districts.

According to details, the IGP is taking keen in­terest to put in place more effective and best po­licing practices in the merged tribal districts.

A review of the police performance report re­vealed that a record decrease has been record­ed in the incidents of terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, target killings, terror financing and ex­tortion.

According to the police report, terrorism inci­dents in 2020 have decreased by 50% and the terror financing has decreased by 75%. Extor­tion, target killing and kidnapping for ransom have decreased by 75%, 80% and 100% respec­tively as compared to 2019 which has no paral­lel in the past.

Likewise, the attacks on police and other LEAs have decreased by 70% and 50% respectively as compared to the corresponding period of the year 2019.

Moreover, for the first time in the history of Waziristan, an honour killing case has recent­ly been registered by the State (SHO). All the ac­cused have been traced and arrested and will be brought to justice soon.

Similarly, tribal areas have been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and police has done a good job for establishing the writ of law. During this period, 134 terrorists have been arrested while 52 have been killed in encounters and operations by the police. Similarly, 78 cases have been traced so for while 10 terrorists have been convicted by the relevant courts in 2020.

Moreover, Levis and Khasadars have been ab­sorbed in police and their training plans have been devised and their online training will start from mid of June.

Likewise, police performance against drug peddlers and arms smuggling also remained up to the mark during the last five months. As per progress report, the police recovered 565.2 kg charas, 159.341 kg heroin and 115.85 kg opi­um in Khyber district, 49.478kg charas, 3.278kg heroin, 3.995kg opium and 55gm ice in Bajaur, 12.763kg charas, 4.180kg heroin, 38.640kg opi­um and 73gm ice in Mohmand district, 40376gm charas in North Waziristan district, 17.790gm charas and 2000gm heroin in South Waziristan district, 201.3gm charas, 11kg opium and 12gm ice in Orakzai district.

Similarly, on account of violation of traffic rules and regulations 100 vehicles have been im­pounded in Bajaur, 1918 vehicles in Mohmand, 293 in North Waziristan and 177 in Orakzai. In merged districts driving licenses are being is­sued to the local people.