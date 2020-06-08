Share:

Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued challan tickets to 23679 vehicles and imposed fine worth Rs7,365,400 over violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus during the last month, police spokesman said here on Sunday.

In-charge Challan Branch Hammad Shoaib said that on the special instructions of Chief Traffic Police Officer CTP Syed Ali Akbar have issued 6,329 challan tickets to passenger vehicles, 4,812 private vehicles,11,342 motorcycles on violation of coronavirus SOPs.

Similarly, 354 vehicles were issued challan tickets for not having complete documents and 1,024 motorcycles were also were impounded in different police stations over violating law.

CTP also registered 116 FIRs against the one-wheeling.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Syed Ali Akbar said that the vehicles not following SOPs would be impounded adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.