ISLAMABAD - The exporters of textiles and Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPEs) have welcomed the government decision of allowing exports of all PPEs, both woven and non-woven, saying that the decision would provide them opportunity to cater to the demands of world markets.

The decision would provide local exporter a huge opportunity to achieve their exports’ targets that were badly affected after emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar told APP on Sunday. He said that in this regard the government had coordinated with FPCCI and the whole business community, adding, the business community was committed to support the every good step of the government.

He said “where Pakistan and the world as whole were facing the challenge of COVID-19 in every sphere of life, we were creating opportunities to reshape our export regime of different items including PPEs exports.”

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood, in his tweet on Sunday, urged the local exporters to exploit huge opportunities by exporting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items in potential global market as its demand has risen after COVID-19 pandemic. The advisor emphasised upon the need for exploiting the huge opportunities of increasing exports in the health and safety products like PPE including protective masks, gloves, sanitizer, clothing, helmets, goggles and other garments or more innovative equipment’s designed for protection from COVID-19 pandemic.

The government was committed to encourage the local exporters to seek more orders from the international potential markets and also try to explore the untapped region of the world.

“A ban was imposed on export of PPE vide an SRO dated March 24, 2020, which is now being lifted after consultations among all stakeholders’ he said. Already “I have received information that some exporters have obtained large orders for face masks from United States, Canada and European Union, Razak Dawood said. The adviser said the exports to different regions has increased as the exports to Middle East went up by 36 per cent, African regions 10 per cent, while the export to Central Asian Countries especially were also on rise. He calls the exporter to go full speed ahead and capture the share of potential markets of the world including EU and China to increase the local exports.