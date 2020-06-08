Share:

Government has decided to lift ban on interprovincial movement of wheat with immediate effect and to abolish all check posts in this regard.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting decided to allow wheat import and there will be no restriction on its quantity. The import will be made by private sector.

It also decided to completely abolish import duty on wheat. The forum decided to ensure stopping the smuggling of wheat and flour out of the country. Decision of mass crackdown against elements involved in hoarding of wheat and flour was also taken in the meeting.