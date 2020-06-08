Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Sunday, said that health and social sectors would be given priority in the next budget in the wake of prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19.

“We are facing extraordinary circumstances in view of coronavirus pandemic. Priorities will be focused in the next fiscal year budget”, he observed while chairing a meeting regarding the upcoming budget.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, Secretary Law, Secretary Finance and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting. He directed that the health department and the social sector should be given priority and unnecessary expenditures should be further curtailed at every level.

Usman Buzdar observed that the government would focus on the welfare and progress of the common man by adhering to strict financial discipline. He directed to formulate comprehensive programme in order to provide relief to the masses in the next budget and added that government would not put burden the weak segments of the society despite adverse financial conditions.

He stressed that solid and concrete steps should be undertaken to provide facilities to the common man. He said that 2020-21 fiscal year budget and Annual Development Programme would be based on factual statistics. Usman Buzdar also directed to focus on adopting austerity along with ensuring financial discipline in the budget.

CM DIRECTS TO ENSURE FULL IMPLEMENTATION ON CORONAVIRUS SOPs

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure complete implementation on the government instructions being issued relating to coronavirus and further added that government had issued SOPs for safeguarding lives of the citizens. He emphasized that it was the responsibility of the citizens to act upon the SOPs in letter and spirit.

Usman Buzdar stated that implementation on the SOPs would be ensured through administrative steps and no one would be allowed to violate them. He asserted that strict action would be taken according to law on violation of SOPs. CM underscored that cooperation of the masses was inevitable in order to cope up with coronavirus challenge and all the people had to give ample proof of their being responsible citizens. He stressed that people should have to learn to live with coronavirus by adhering to precautions as citizens could protect themselves and lives of their dear ones by adopting precautionary measures.

He urged that by changing our social lifestyle and conduct we could prevent ourselves from coronavirus. CM maintained that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we were effectively combating coronavirus, locust onslaught and other challenges. CM directed concerned departments to ensure implementation on the steps being undertaken and guidelines issued by the government at every cost. He warned that there was no scope of showing any negligence with regard to ensuring implementation on government steps. Saving oneself and others from coronavirus was possible only by fully implementing government instructions, concluded CM Usman Buzdar.

DR SALMAN SHAH CALLS ON CM PUNJAB

Provincial Adviser for Economic Affairs & Planning Dr Salman Shah called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office in which matters pertaining to the steps being taken for strengthening economy of the province along with improving performance of the departments came under discussion. ACS (Urbanization) and Secretary to CM (Coordination) were also present on this occasion. CM while talking on this occasion said that economy was facing severe strain in view of corona pandemic and weak segments had been adversely affected owing to coronavirus. He emphasized that extraordinary steps would have to be taken in order to augment and streamline the economy during the prevailing unusual situation. Usman Buzdar disclosed that in the wake of coronavirus an effective strategy to promote development, business and investment had been chalked out as it was the need of the hour to ascertain new priorities due to corona pandemic. CM underscored that new steps with a new vision would be undertaken to promote development projects, business activities alongwith enhancing investment in the province.

Usman Buzdar vowed to advance forward public welfare projects by working on a new strategy. He stressed to move forward by putting complete focus and bringing individuality for ensuring social security as priorities. He maintained that priorities also underwent changes according to the circumstances. CM outlined that progress of every city of the province would be focused in the coming fiscal year budget and ensuring equal progress policy was the first and foremost priority of PTI government.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF ATTEMPT TO GRAB LAND OF PUNJAB UNIVERSITY

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a strict notice of the news aired on the media regarding an endeavour to demolish the wall and grabbing the land of Punjab University. CM sought a report from CCPO Lahore and directed to conduct an impartial investigation of this matter along with submitting its report within 48 hours. Usman Buzdar ordered to initiate legal action against those involved in this land grabbing attempt. CM directed to meet all the legal requirements irrespective of anyone being influential.

CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF MINISTER’s MOTHER

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez. CM in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family. He also prayed that Allah Almighty might rest the departed soul in eternal peace along with granting courage to the grieving family.

CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF THE FATHER OF JAFFAR-BIN-YAR

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of the father of Jaffar-Bin-Yar Reporter Bol TV Channel and Council Member of Lahore Press Club. CM in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace along with fortitude to the grieving family.