ISLAMABAD - India is sponsoring terror groups in Pakistan to destabilise the only Muslim-majority nuclear power, top Foreign Ministry officials said.

Pakistan has already proposed to put several Indian terrorism facilitators on the UN Security Council’s terrorism list alongwith evidence of their involvement in terrorism.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that India was sponsoring the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan to disturb the law and order situation in Pakistan.

She said that India had an extremist government which believed in the supremacy in the region and was involved in crushing the minorities.

“We have moved the UN Security Council and are hopeful they will designate them (Indian terror groups) soon,” she said.

Pakistan has also rejected India’s allegation regarding the Eleventh Report of the United Nations Analytical and Sanctions Monitoring Team which are aimed at misleading the international community.

An earlier statement of the Foreign Ministry said that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had misrepresented the Eleventh Report of MT concerning the Taliban and other associated individuals and entities constituting the threat to peace, stability and security of Afghanistan, to slander Pakistan.

“There is no reference to “safe havens” in Pakistan in the Monitoring Team report. The Report is based on briefings provided in Afghanistan to the MT by certain quarters who have long expressed skepticism about the Afghan peace process. This skepticism is not shared by the larger international community, especially the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General,” said the statement.

“Pakistan has been highlighting India’s sponsorship of terrorist organisations in Afghanistan against Pakistan. The MT report endorses Pakistan’s stance that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan was operating from Afghanistan and with Indian support threatens Pakistan and other countries in the region.”

The MT has also assessed that foreign terrorist fighters from India were travelling to Afghanistan to join the ISIL-Khorasan.

Security Council resolutions require India to prevent the travel of terrorists to Afghanistan to join ISIL-K, the report said.

The report also notes that an Indian national, the leader of aI Qaeda in the Indian Sub¬ Continent, was killed by international forces last year in Afghanistan.

Previous reports of MT also highlighted the growing strength of ISIL in India and its role in Easter Sunday attack in 2019.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan had briefed the world about India’s designs to destabilise the region.

He said that forums like the United Nations Security Council had already been briefed on Indian designs against Pakistan.

“Indian support to terror and separatist elements in Balochistan is an open secret. India is targeting Balochistan especially,” he said.

Qureshi said that Pakistan had shared evidence of Indian involvement in funding terrorist organisations in Balochistan with the world.

Already heightened tensions between Pakistan and India plummeted to a new low after New Delhi scrapped the longstanding special status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region last August following an air combat between the two air forces in February 2019.

Since then, border forces have been engaged in almost daily clashes along the Line of Control,

Apart from Kashmir, the two countries have been locked in a string of sea-and-land disputes.