ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 300,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1441.43 feet, which was 55.43 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 106,400 cusecs and outflow as 115,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1208.10 feet, which was 168.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 60,200 cusecs and 80,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 163,300, 140,600 and 63,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 64,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.