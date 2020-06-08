Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is likely to face another wave of protests from newly formed districts as the government has decided to fire thousands of employees associated with different projects in merged tribal areas.

The provincial government in the first phase of the retrenchment plan had issued termination notices to over 700 project employees of the Livestock Department and they would have to relinquish their position till July1.

While talking to The Nation on phone a government official on the condition of anonymity revealed that the terminated employees had frequently demanded the government to take measures for their regularisation, however, the KP government did not pay any heed towards their repeated demands and almost 3,000 employees of over 110 projects in merged tribal districts were going to lose their jobs.

Besides the Live Stock Department, some 1,800 employees of the Health Department that were engaged with over 30 projects are also going to be fired. Sources revealed that hundreds of employees of Planning and Development, Minerals, FDA were also likely to lose their jobs as per the policy of the government.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation an official of the Live Stock Department said that all those employees were working in the department under a project and as the project ended the government had no other option but to fire them all.

He stated that the government would soon announce vacant posts in all the departments and they would recruit some fresh candidates on the vacant posts of all the departments.

On the other hand the affected employees of Livestock Department in Kurram tribal district held a protest against the move of the government and demanded the government to stop the termination of employees as it would badly affect the families of hundreds of laid off employees.

While addressing the protesters Dr Dawood Jan said that it was completely unjust as the government decided to sack the employees who had been associated with different projects for the last 16 years.