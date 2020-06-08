Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz paid a surprise visit to RawalDam wetland project to see its progress.

Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri and Media Coordinator Syed Mohsin Sherazi was also along with the mayor during this inspection.

Mayor expressed his deep concerns on rising pollution in the water of local nullahs and streams that eventually become part of the Rawal Dam Water Reservoir. The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad on the instructions of Supreme Court of Pakistan had established two wetland projects located at Bari Imam and Bani Gala to avoid aforementioned water pollution. These wetland barriers are acting as filters against locally flooded and transmitted pollution and saving the Rawal Dam from all types of pollutions. The Mayor of Islamabad further stated that these experiments shall be replicated all across Islamabad on natural streams, starting from Rose & Jasmine Garden stream, to flourish the idea for a clean & green Islamabad.