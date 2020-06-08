Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Minister for Transport, Shah Mohammad Wazir has directed transport department and traffic po­lice for implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) and im­plementation of the newly fixed fares in any circumstances.

Presiding over a meeting here Sun­day, he said that the provincial gov­ernment had relaxed lockdown while keeping in view the hardships of the people. But, it did not mean that coronavirus had ended, precaution­ary steps were highly required and the violation of SOPs by the trans­porters and general public could spread the virus to dangerous level.

Beside, Deputy Secretary Transport, Yousaf Ali, Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, Iftikhar Ali, Secretary Re­gional Transport Authority (RTA) Pe­shawar, Tariq Hassan and other au­thorities also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that the PTI government had announced record cut in petroleum prices and this relief should also passed on to the general public. The meeting was told that corona preventive SOPs were being implemented in all bus stands across the province.

The provincial minister said that re­cent cut in the petroleum products was historic as the provision of relief to the people in this regard was re­sponsibility of the provincial govern­ment. He directed RTAs and traffic po­lice for launching crackdown against those violating the SOPs.

He further directed action against the trucks loaded with straw and timber as these vehicles caused ac­cidents that were matter of concern. He directed traffic police there was no restriction on the transportation of straw, but such trucks would be al­lowed overloading.