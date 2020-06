Share:

BAJAUR - Member National Assembly (MNA) Gul Zafar Khan Sun­day met with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur Fayyaz Khan Sherpao at his office and both discussed in detail the current situation of coro­navirus in the district. Talking to media men, MNA Gul Zafar Khan Baghi said that a detailed discussion was held with the Deputy Commissioner after receiving several complaints from the allies of petrol pumps who were not selling petrol at the prices fixed by government.