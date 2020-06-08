Share:

BAJAUR - Member National Assembly (MNA) Gul Zafar Khan Baghi on Sunday met with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur Fayyaz Khan Sherpao at his office and discussed with him the situation with respect to coronavirus in the district. Later talking to media men, MNA said that a detailed discussion was held with the deputy commissioner after he received several complaints that pumps’ owners were not selling petrol at the prices fixed by the government. He said that Assistant Commissioner Khan Fazal Rahim was also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao directed the assistant commissioner to take stern legal action against petrol pumps’ owners and illegal profiteers, the MNA informed. He said that DC Sherpao had further directed all the staff of the district administration to keep an eye on the demand and supply of essential commodities. “Orders were also issued to ensure availability of petrol in Bajaur,” MNA Gul Zafar Khan said.

He also appreciated DC Bajaur for his prompt response and the measures he had taken to facilitate people in the wake of situation, arising out of the coronavirus.

He also urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines, issued by the government. “Wear masks, gloves, use sanitizers and keep social distancing so that you could protect yourself and members of your families from the pandemic,” the MNA concluded.