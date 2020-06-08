Share:

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.

According to the reports, the country would move to national alert level 1 from midnight on Monday.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said public and private events can go on without restrictions, retail and hospitality sectors can operate normally, and all public transport can resume.

Moreover, New Zealand has no active Covid-19 cases after the country's final patient was given the all clear and released from isolation.

“Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but, as we've previously said, ongoing vigilance against Covid-19 will continue to be essential,” health department director-general Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.