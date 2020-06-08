Share:

MIRPURKHAS - At least nine prisoners of the Central Jail tested positive for the coronavirus here on Sunday. Soon after results of their tests were announced, they were shifted to isolation ward of the jail. Talking to the media, Dr Farooque Abbasi said that in all samples of 50 prisoners were tested for the pandemic out of which tests of nine prisoners were found to be positive.

Heatwave paralyses routine life: Severe heat persisting in the city and other parts of the district couple with loadshedding has brought life almost to a standstill.

While on one hand intense heat has forced people to mostly remain indoors, on the other hand unannounced loadshedding has made their lives more miserable.

The situation has come to such a pass that even operations have been put off since hospitals are mostly without electricity.