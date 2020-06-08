KARACHI - Over 30 employees at the main branch of the National Bank of Pakistan on II Chundrigar Road in Karachi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The employees included the branch manager and the head cashier of the bank. Following the test results, the branch had been shut down, according to the bank’s spokesperson. He said that the branch would only be reopened after the office was disinfected and other precautionary measures were taken. Those infected had been quarantined. The branch would be operational from Monday (June 8). Operations would be resumed by a new team and SOPs and other COVID-19 precautionary measures would be strictly implemented, the spokesperson added.
Staff Reporter
