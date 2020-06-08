Share:

KARACHI - Over 30 employees at the main branch of the Na­tional Bank of Pakistan on II Chundrigar Road in Ka­rachi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The employees included the branch manager and the head cashier of the bank. Following the test results, the branch had been shut down, accord­ing to the bank’s spokes­person. He said that the branch would only be reopened after the office was disinfected and other precautionary measures were taken. Those in­fected had been quaran­tined. The branch would be operational from Mon­day (June 8). Operations would be resumed by a new team and SOPs and other COVID-19 precau­tionary measures would be strictly implemented, the spokesperson added.