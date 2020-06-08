Share:

PESHAWAR - The Provin­cial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the Nation­al Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided the seventh batch of safety equipment to 49 hospitals of the province to equip the doctors and paramedics bat­tling the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 52,315 N-95 masks, 26522 KN-95 masks, 485 D-95, 430000 face masks are pro­vided along with 7925 protec­tive suits,18244 surgical gowns, 21185 Caps, 21000 shoe cov­ers, 10330 pair of surgical gloves, 3475 face shield and 1135 protec­tive googgles are provided to the hospitals so far.

Director General PDMA, Parwaiz Khan, said they have dispatched safety equipment to the hospitals as per NDMA guidelines. He said the provincial government is pro­viding all possible support to the masses and concerned depart­ments in this hour of need.

PDMA Khaber Pakhtunkhwa also provided 3000 face masks and 1500 Personal Protractive Equipments (PPEs) kits to Rescue 1122. Relief food items are dis­patched to Bakakhel Camp.

The DG said PDMA has provid­ed an overall number of 1239000 surgical masks, 190,000 pair of gloves,16500 Personal Protective Kits, 85000 N 95 mask, 110000 KN 95 masks, 159,302 safety suits, 90000 surgical caps, 83300 shoe covers, 60000 VTM (MGI), 35000 BGI Testing Kit (50 Test), 49000 Sansure Bio Tech Kit (24 Test), 75000 Sampling Swab, 11600 Bio Hazard Bags, 30400 Gowns, over 1200 litter Sanitizer, 900 litter chlorine and other safety equip­ment to concerned departments including, Health Department, Hospitals, concerned departments and District Administrations for quarantine centers and others to support them to counter Corona­virus in the province.

About 71 number of different types of items are distributed by PDMA KP with relevant depart­ments.

He further said PDMA’s provin­cial emergency operation center is active round the clock and could be contacted on toll-free numbers 0800-01700 and 1700