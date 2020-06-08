Share:

There are countless personalities in the world who work for the betterment and of humanity, just as there is Anil Mussarat, a well-known British businessman among us, who has worked for humanity solely, he serve the people.

During the Corona virus and strive day and night to ensure that no one goes hungry? He has helped the poor in Pakistan as well and always helped them.

Previous day he has helped out for cancer patient.he immediately used his influence to provide treatment and immediate medical care to this woman, which caused a wave of happiness among journalists and local NGOs.

Local NGOs thanked Anil Mussarat for his public friendliness and service. He paid rich tributes and prayed for them and said that such personalities are the real capital of the nation who believe in service without greed and relationships and gain the pleasure of Allah by serving humanity.