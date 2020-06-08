Share:

LAHORE - Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police, in their crackdown against criminals and recovered 2 cars, 17 bikes, 15 mobiles phones, 17 pistols, 3 rifles, 20 magazine, bullets, more than Rs221,000 from them.

SP Dolphins Squad Aisha Butt, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics from the accused criminals. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked 24,223 motor bikes, 156 vehicles and 20,423 persons. As many as 76 motorbikes, 13 vehicles and 190 persons were impounded in different Police Stations due to incomplete documents. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all the 257 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting Community Policing both Dolphins and PRU helped as many as 85 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 40 criminals for performing One Wheeling, 2 in aerial firing and another 51 for violating Kite Flying Act. Both Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 29 targeted offenders during last week crackdown.