KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that PPP stands with Pakistan Steel Mills Employees and opposes the eviction of 9500 employees from Steel Mill. Ghani vows that PPP will protect these employees at every forum.

The present government is looking at the land of Steel Mills worth billions of rupees while this land belongs to the Sindh Government and PPP will not allow their ATMs to take this land. The Sindh Government had in the past raised its voice against the privatization of the steel mill by Nawaz Sharif and it will not remain silent on the dismissal of these employees.

The Sindh government will run the steel mill itself. The federation should sit down and talk to us about this. Our media is presenting a woman of American descent as its headline, which aims to tarnish the image of Pakistani politicians in the eyes of the people and divert attention from the difficulties and challenges facing the people in this country at this time.

The number of patients infected with corona is increasing rapidly and for this the Sindh Government is trying to provide more facilities in government hospitals. He expressed these views at a press conference in his office on Sunday. President People’s Labor Bureau Sindh Habib Junaidi and Steel Mill leader Shamshad Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

Saeed Ghani said that the shoulders of the Supreme Court were being used today and it had been decided to expel nine and a half thousand employees of steel mills justifying its decision. He said that whatever secret plan the government had made, had it got the approval of the CCI because it was clear in a decision of the Supreme Court that if the Federal Government privatised any institution, it must first get approval from the ICC.

Saeed Ghani said that today these were the kind of people who said that PPP had recruited its workers in the steel mill, while the fact was that not a single man had been recruited in the steel mill since 2008 but including the steel mill. In other institutions, when the PPP was in the Federal Government, contract employees were made permanent. He said that PPP was not in the government from 1996 to 2008, during which time Musharraf and other governments had recruited contract workers in many institutions including Steel Mill.

Saeed Ghani said that five years ago SSGC on Steel Mill was Rs 35 billion. If the dues had been paid at that time, it would have continued today and the Rs 72 billion they were crying for today would not have happened. Billion would not have reached 66 crore. He said that the SSGC had justified the non-payment of dues by cutting off the gas supply to the steel mill and at the time the gas supply was cut off, the mill was producing 65% and if the gas was not cut off in two years, Pakistan Steel Mill would have stood on its own feet.

Saeed Ghani said, “I want to ask who were the people who stopped the supply of gas and did not get the dues. On the contrary, Pakistan Steel Mill was on the verge of collapse.” Has a secret plan “I want to make it clear that no decision regarding the steel mill can be taken without bringing it to the ECC,” he said. Replying to a question, Saeed Ghani said that whenever a decision was taken about a steel mill, the focus is on the land of the steel mill, which was worth billions. He said that 19,000 acres of land belonged to Steel Mills, which was owned by Sindh. In reply to another question, Saeed Ghani said that if any decision was taken without the approval of CCI, PPP would resist. “We condemn those who are being evicted and the PPP stands with these families,” he said.

In response to another question, he said that it seemed that Asad Omar was the Prime Minister because the Prime Minister did not know the decisions of the cabinet. Asad Umar had said, ‘Record my speech. If the PTI government comes and a wrong decision is taken for the steel mill, I will stand with the employees of the steel mill,’ Ghani said, “I am waiting, What position will Asad Umar take in the meeting of the federal cabinet?”

The MQM has also condemned the firing of employees. Not only condemnation was enough but it needed to be put into practice. However, PPP hoped that the MQM ministers would resist this decision and maybe If the conscience of the GDA was awakened, they should also oppose the MQM. “I did not expect and hope worked with these people, but I am still talking about it,” he said.

In response to a question, he said that many times these people had promised not to privatize and would bring in experts. He said that the question to the Prime Minister was how many times the PTI government had tried to run the steel mill. He did not see any effort, but the loss of the steel mill increased. Replying to a question, he said that the PML-N was also talking about its privatization but PPP resisted and convinced PMLN to hold talks on privatisation. The best way is for the mill to remain with the government and PPP will guarantee that not a single employee will be let go, he said.

In reply to another question, he said that when the decision was taken to privatize the steel mill during the PML-N government, the Sindh government had not only re-run the mill but also the Federal Government in this regard. In response to another question regarding Cynthia Richie, an American woman, Saeed Ghani said that the media was giving headlines to the suspicious superstitions of a suspicious woman. He said that the purpose of this woman was only to tarnish the image of Pakistani politicians and political leadership in front of the people here. “I urge all Pakistani media to address the current situation in which people are being infected with the coronavirus, where deaths from the virus are increasing rapidly,” he said.

In a situation where the country is suffering from the worst economic crisis, where the Chinese scandal has been pushed back, the issue of shortage of petroleum products has been pushed back and the nation is entangled in a matter which seems to be a foreign agenda.

He said that today this nation had turned its attention to this scandal by diverting attention from the families of coronavirus, unemployment, poverty and thousands of employees of steel mills. Replying to a question, he said that after the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus patients in Sindh, the rush of patients in government as well as private hospitals had increased. Private hospitals around the world charge their patients, he said. However, all government hospitals run by the Sindh Government were providing free treatment and govt had continued to provide more facilities to the patients infected with the coronavirus in the hospitals so that more and more patients could get free treatment there.