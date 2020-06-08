Share:

KARACHI - President PTI Karachi Khurram Sher Zaman has demanded provincial government to clean all the storm drains of the city before the monsoon season.

If the process of cleaning the city’s storm drains is not started soon, the city’s roads will look like streams during the rains.

In his statement issued from Insaf House, Khurram Sher Zaman further said that last year also the life system of Karachi was disrupted due to excessive rains.

If drains had not been cleaned, the condition of the city would have been worse.

Despite the issuance of alert by the Meteorological Department, the local bodies were sleeping soundly. The Sindh government was not able to do any work properly due to its perpetual incompetence.

He further said that every time during the rains, the roads of city becomes river in monsoon. City roads should be carpeted and repaired before the rains. The Minister for Local Government should show wisdom and improve the drainage system before starting the rains.

Khurram Sherzaman further said that the Minister for Local Government should use all resources to improve the drainage system of Karachi and ensure the cleaning of storm drains on an emergency basis.