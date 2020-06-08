Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government, on Sunday, decreased the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by 19.09 percent for the consumers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and 18.40 percent for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGPL). As per the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the RLNG prices were decreased for the consumers of both the state owned gas distribution companies for the month of June. According the notification, the price of RLNG was decreased by $ 1.48 per mmbtu or 19.09 percent for the consumers of SSGC and $ 1.3821 per mmbtu or 18.40 percent for the consumers of SNGPL. The price of RLNG for SSGC had been set at $6.2716 per mmbtu for the ongoing month while for SNGPL the price would be 6.1284 per mmbtu, said the notification. With the decrease in RLNG prices, it would reduce the power generation cost from this source, as this imported gas is the second largest contributor in national energy mix. The new notified prices of RLNG also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the importers i.e. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). A total of nine cargoes have been imported for the month. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has imported six cargos, while Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has imported three cargos. For the month of May, seven cargos were imported which included six by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) while one by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).