Share:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday expressed support for a cease-fire in Libya suggested by Cairo in a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Putin and al-Sisi agreed to coordinate efforts focused on the cessation of hostilities and launching intra-Libyan talks under UN auspices.

They also discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of bilateral projects.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces.