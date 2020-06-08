Share:

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday urged upon masses not to share personal details on fake calls.

According to a news release, it has come to the knowledge of the central bank that unscrupulous elements were making phone calls to individuals, impersonating as officials of SBP or other agencies, seeking personal information regarding their deposit accounts on the pretext that SBP was collecting information from banking customers in light of emergency declared in the country due to COVID-19.

In some instances, the fraudsters also claim that the information was required to ensure smooth functioning of their accounts in case ATM services become unavailable.

The SBP never seeks details of account holders of any bank and all such calls made on its behalf were a hoax and with fraudulent intentions. Public was advised not to respond to any such calls and provide any information.

Please report such calls to your bank immediately. In addition, these call can also be reported to SBP helpline at 021-111-727-273 (during business hours) or at email: cpd.helpdesk@sbp.org.pk