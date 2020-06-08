Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the daily wage earners starting to return twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in search of livelihood, the management of ‘Panahgah’ (shelter homes) has put in place a scaling-upstrategy to save its dwellers from contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) through extensive sensitisation on the preventive measures.

“Soon after the Eid-ul-Fitr vacations, we rolled out a comprehensive strategy under the ‘Keep Panahgahs Clean’ campaign to promote hygienic habits among the residents, who are at the high risk of catching the coronavirus,” Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Shelter Homes NaseemurRehman told the media here at the ‘G-9 Shelter Home’ during his routine inspection visit.

He said the shelter homes management along with the local administration had started lecturing to the facilities’ service providers on the precautionary measures which were imperative to keep the virus at bay.

To a question, the focal person said some six panahgahs at the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had more than 30 staffers who were being educated regularly so that the health messages could be delivered to the dwellers by them in a face to face interaction.

He said large size radios had also been installed at the shelter homes to convey the health messages to the residents directly.

Special programmes were being broadcast on the specific radio channels to enhance their awareness level against the contagion, he added.

Naseem said the management took the Eid-ul-Fitr vacations as an ample opportunity to improve the basic services at the panahgahs as almost all the migrant workers moved to their cities to spend the religious festival with their families.

“During the vacation, we boosted our efforts to transform the shelter homes into a place which promotes healthy lifestyle apart from providing food and shelter.”

Naseem said multiple initiatives had been taken to make the shelter homes clean and green places under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Disinfection of all the facilities had been made sure to prevent the pandemic outbreak at the places, he added.

He said teams were deputed at shelter homes to hold face to face interaction with its dwellers and sensitise them about the precautions required for preventing the virus spread.

“With the help of a Strengthening Participatory Organization, we have installed at least three hand-washing booths at each panahgahsof Islamabad including BharaKahu and others to ensure their safety from the coronavirus.”

“In the prevailing situation, hand-washing booths at the panahgahs will work as a critical equipment in combating the deadly virus which has devoured several lives across the world,” the focal person remarked.

He said all the shelter homes in Rawalpindi and Islamabad had been provided medical supplies after the migrant daily wage earners had started returning to the two cities in search of employment.