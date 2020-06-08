Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has tested positive for COVID-19, the railways ministry said on Monday.

According to a statement by the ministry, Rashid is showing no symptoms of the virus. However, he has undergone self-isolation for two weeks, the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, PTI MNA Jai Prakash who attended the National Assembly session last week has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also contracted the virus.