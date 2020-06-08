Share:

Through your esteemed newspaper, I want to draw the attention of relevant authorities towards street robberies occurring all over Pakistan. The residents of our country are suffering from this problem in recent days.

Street robberies are one form of a larger set of problems related to street crimes. Robbers search for victims who appear to have money and other valuables. Street criminals are responsible for injuries, deaths, sexual assaults, and the loss of personal property through coercion. Street robberies are increasing day by day during the lockdown. The thieves look for victims who are unaware of their immediate surroundings, for example, those busy on calls or listening to music might appear less alert and are more vulnerable to street robbers than other people.

I request the concerned authorities to look into this matter and take immediate action.

SYEDA ANOSHA GILANI,

Karachi.