Share:

MITHI - Swarms of locusts invaded various areas of Tharparkar district. According to details, the locusts, in a fresh attack, have destroyed agriculture crops in different villages of Chachro including Mubarak Rind, Gul Muhammad Rind and other areas. On the other hand, no anti-locusts spray had so far been carried out by the district administration despite several reminders served by the farmers to contain spread of lethal locusts.