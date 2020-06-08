Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Transport Shah Mohammad Wazir has directed the ministry officials and traffic police to ensure implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, the minister said that the provincial government had relaxed the lockdown while keeping in view hardships of the people. “But, it does not mean that coronavirus is over,” he said, and added, “Taking precautionary steps are highly necessary and violation of the SOPs by the transporters and general public could spread the virus further to dangerous levels.”

Also in attendance were Deputy Secretary Transport Yousaf Ali, Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Iftikhar Ali, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Peshawar, Tariq Hassan and other concerned officials.

The provincial minister said that the PTI government had announced record cut in petroleum products’ prices, adding this relief should also be passed on to the general public. “Therefore, it should be ensured that the transporters adhere to the official fares, and do not charge excessively from the passengers,” he stressed.

The meeting was told that corona preventive SOPs were being implemented at all bus stands across the province.

The provincial minister said that recent cut in the petroleum products was historic as the provision of relief to the people in this regard was responsibility of the provincial government.

He directed the RTAs and traffic police to crackdown against those violating the SOPs.

He further ordered action against the drivers, loading their trucks with straw and timber, as these vehicles caused accidents that were a matter of concern.