With 771 new fatalities in the US on Sunday, the death toll from coronavirus reached 112,119.

The tally of cases neared 2 million as the country reported 22,836 cases over the past day, according to data provided by Worldometer, an online source for international statistics.

More than 752,000 people have recovered in the country, the data showed.

The US is among the worst affected countries in the world followed by Brazil and Russia.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

There are over 6.93 million confirmed global infections with an excess of 400,000 deaths, while over 3.1 million have recovered.