ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the overall regional security situation and matters of mutual interest including Afghan refugees issue and Afghan reconciliation process and Pak-Afghan border management were discussed during the meeting. “Both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals,” says the statement issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing