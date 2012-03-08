KARACHI - Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has shown its sheer concern over the implementation of EU package for Pakistan from January 2012 with caps on some items.

Central Chairman PRGMEA, Shehzad Salim showed his dismay over the reports that the EU Trade Concessions Package for Pakistan is likely to be implemented from January 1, 2012.

In such case, the Tariff Related Quotas (TRQ’s) may have already been exhausted and Pakistan may not get any benefit for the exports of 2012 as regular duty structure would be applicable for current year’s exports, he said.

He strongly stressed Pakistan’s authorities to resist such a move because it will have no benefit for the industry.

He was also of the opinion that under the European Commission (EC) regulation No. 717/2008 dated July 17, 2008, the EU has laid out specific rules and regulations for allocation and management of quotas.

He stated that the EC regulations allow choice of several methods for quotas however under all the stipulated methods; Government of Pakistan or the Pakistani exporters have no role whatsoever as the rules centre on importers as the initiators of TRQ’s.

“Our hands maybe tied but at least our government can lobby and get the package implemented from April onwards, only then the stakeholders get benefit from this package during the current year”, said Shehzad.