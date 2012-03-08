

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Medical College and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Wednesday agreed to revive the Environment Watch, a forum that monitored hazardous effects of sprays on crops and vegetables and was inactive for the past ten years.

All research organisations, including the Ayub Research, NIBGE, would be members of the Environment Watch.

This decision came at a meeting between PMC Principal Dr Zahid Yasin Hashmi and UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan at his chamber here.

The forum will conduct researches and take necessary steps to alleviate the hazardous effects of insecticides and repellents on crops and vegetables.

The UAF vice-chancellor said the forum should be revived to address the issues of the health and agricultural sectors.

He said the UAF was a key player in the issues relating to environment and agriculture and it would play a vital role in the forum.

Khan said that “we must revive the forum on the pattern of the Faisalabad Development Forum”. He also stressed the need for developing food supplements for liver patients, and said the UAF would develop low cost food supplements for such patients.

He also said that keeping in view the climate change and other issues, the university had launched a multi-discipline Environment Programme.