Karachi: Noor Jahan at 60, sells homemade ice-cream to a child on the outskirts of Karachi March 8, 2014.

Noor prepares and sells ice-cream for 10 Pakistani Rupees ($0.09) a cup and earns about 500 Pakistani Rupees ($5) a day. On March 8, 2014 activists around the globe celebrate International Women's Day, which dates back to the beginning of the 20th Century and has been observed by the United Nation’s since 1975. The UN writes that it is an occasion to commemorate achievements in women's rights and to call for further change.