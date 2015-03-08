ISLAMABAD - Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry chaired a meeting to review the current status of Whistle Blower Protection ACT at NAB Headquarters.

While chairing the meeting, the chairman NAB said that one of the major issues of developing countries is corruption with its manifestations as bribery, nepotism, embezzlement and misuse of authority, leading to socio-economic problems. Therefore, he said, the need to encourage people to stand up in the fight against corruption.

The chairman NAB said under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), legislation on Whistle Blowing is an obligation on Pakistan. He said, in this media age, Whistle Blowing Act is imperative for the country. He said whistle blowing is an early warning system in controlling corruption at the prevention stage by taking timely action. It also encourages honesty and complete dedication and commitment.

He said under the Whistle Blower Act, it will be ensured that public interest disclosures are properly assessed, investigated and acted upon. It will promote culture of transparency, integrity and accountability. It will also help preventing abuse and misuse of available protections for personal advantage or vendettas against the employer. While stressing the need for the legislation on whistle blowing, the chairman NAB said that in South Asia, India and Bangladesh have Whistle Blower Bills passed recently.

He said that proposed Whistle Blowing Act will help people who are courageous and prepared to lift the lid on corrupt practices in the country. He suggested that such people should be protected, and culture of Whistle Blowing should be promoted in Pakistan.

He said that NAB is already in liaison with Ministry of Law, Justice and Human Rights and forwarded a concise concept paper on Whistle Blower law to Ministry of Law, Justice and Human Rights on January 13, 2015 proposing that Whistle Blower Protection Law may please be promulgated in Pakistan. For the implementation of Whistle Blower Protection legislation may be supported by awareness-raising, communication, training and periodic evaluation of the effectiveness of the framework of protection. He said that NAB assures its full cooperation in course of preparation of subject law and its promulgation as deemed appropriate.