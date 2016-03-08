KAMALIA

Despite the lapse of five days of the disappearance of Pakistan’s renowned cardiologist Dr Zia Ahmed Khan, the police have failed to make any headway in locating where about of the doctor.

The Punjab Medical Association Kamali chapter, Tehsil Chemist Association and dispensers went on strike here on Monday. While the Kamalia Traders Association and Kamalia Bar Association are also likely to go on strike for an indefinite period from Wednesday (tomorrow).

The PMA Kamalia chapter, in a meeting presided over by Dr Syed Mazhar Abbas, demanded Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to order police for early recovery of Dr Zia Ahmad.

After the meeting, Dr Abbas told reporters that Dr Khan was on way to Kamalia from Lahore in his car. He went missing and his car was later found parked on canal bank near Pattoki.

MNA Chaudhry Asadur Rehman, former Kamalia Municipality Chairman Rai Zia Ullah Khan, former Nazim Rai Atiqur Rahman Pappu, Traders Association President Syed Akbar Ali, former Municipality Chairman Malik Amjad Yaqoub, Dr Zafar Iqbal Jakhar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Gill, Dr Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Dr Abdu Rauf Butt, Dr Zarina Ch and different doctors of district Toba Tek Singh, dispensers, nurses, a large number of social activists and religious leaders of the area attended the meeting.

On the occasion, District Doctors Association President Dr Zafar Iqbal Jakhar gave a call for strike call against the missing of renowned cardiologist Dr Zia.

The Traders Association Kamalia President and Kamalia Bar Association General Secretary Rai Nayyar Abbas Marth announced a complete strike from tomorrow (Wednesday) until the government recover the doctor.

The traders’ president said that all small and major markets including vegetable and grain markets would remain closed.

Addressing the protest rally, NA Standing Committee on Privileges Chairman and PML-N MNA Chaudhry Asadur Rehman said that kidnapping of Dr Zia is a matter of grave concern and a great tragedy for people of Kamalia.

He said that he would meet the Punjab chief minister along with dignitaries of Kamalia and raised the issue of Dr Zia recovery.