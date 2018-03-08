LAHORE - The three-day 118th Annual Sports of the Government College University Lahore Wednesday began at a grand inaugural ceremony at the university’s Oval Ground. About 6,000 students from 30 departments of the University are participating in the annual sports including the march past, athletics meet and gymkhana events. The GCU athletes, led by Jamshed Essa took oath that they would take part in annual games abiding by the rules and in the true spirit of sportsmanship for the glory of sports and the honour of their teams.

The first day of the event was marked by 1500-metre race which was won by M Waseem from Physical Education Department. In 3,000-metre race, intermediate student Bilal Ahmed clinched the first position while Hafiz Farooq of Physical Education crossed the finish line first in men’s 100m race. Tariq Mehmood from Punjabi Department clinched first position in men’s Shot Put. The most enthralling contest of 4x100 metres relay among boys was won by a team of Physical Education Department.