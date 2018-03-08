Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 155 outlaws during the last seven days including 37 dacoits and 49 absconders and recovered looted items worth Rs. 13.5 million from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said that Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi directed all the police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest. Following his directions, seven dacoity cases were traced and nine persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs. 1.46 million from them. As many as 16 burglars were arrested in 13 cases and valuables worth Rs. 2.51 million were recovered. Police also recovered eight cars and four motorbikes from 11 auto-thieves and recovered vehicles, bikes worth Rs.9.6 million from them. Likewise, police initiated crackdown against those involved in drug pushing activities.

The police nabbed 23 drug-pushers and recovered 4.910 kilogram hashish, 2.26 kilogram heroin and 694 wine bottles from them respectively.

Meanwhile, police also arrested 25 proclaimed offenders and 19 court absconders. During the same period, police arrested 26 other accused and recovered 22 pistols, four Kalashnikov along with 104 cartridges from them. Three persons involved in a blind murder case were nabbed during the reporting period. SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi has said that such elements would not to be tolerated anywhere and appealed to the citizens to inform social media cell of Islamabad police in case of any such activity around them.