Islamabad - Air University Islamabad on Thursday organized Career Fair with an aim to allow organizations to meet potential employees in an informal setting.

As many as 50 organizations attended the Career Fair.

On the occasion, HR representatives belonging to various sectors conducted the recruitment drives simultaneously. Vice Chancellor Air University Faaiz Amir said that career fair offers an excellent opportunity to learn about ongoing job trends.

He was of the view that it is also a way to explore career opportunities within a variety of organizations under one roof. He thanked the companies for their active participation and urged students to avail the opportunities proactively.

In connection with Career Fair, special guest lecturers were also delivered by renowned motivational speaker including Abdul Rafay Athar and HR expert, Ehtisham Khan from Rockville Technologies.

Career fairs are equal opportunity events for job seekers and employers alike, said a HR representative, acknowledging that career fair provides Air University students and participating organizations a common platform for interaction.

The HR representative also provided the students career advice, counseling and shared the requirements of the job market. PTCL, NayaTel, ZTE, Huawei, Zong, Kohinoor Textile Mills, Shifa Foundation, WWF, NESCOM, UBL, Master Tiles,Teach for Pakistan, Launchpad Interactive, Obortunity, Ciscom, Black Horse International, Sharif Group, ASK Development, Go Solar,

Digital Processing Services, and National Tourism Pakistan were some of the prominent companies among total fifty participating organizations.

Chinese organizations including China Pakistan Educational Cultural Institute and DWG Group also took great interest in the fair.

A large number of students studying in final semesters of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Computer Sciences, Business Administration and Social Sciences participated in the event.