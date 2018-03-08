Islamabad - Out of the over 250 local non-governmental organisations registered in the federal capital, as many as 192 have been found to be dummies.

According to sources in the city district administration, the government has decided to thoroughly scrutinize the NGOs after they could not be found on the given office addresses. The authority had sent letters to their registered addresses; however, the letters were not received and returned to the department.

In the first phase, the management of the dummy organisations would be summoned to explain their position to the concerned department. However, the departments are facing difficulty contacting the bogus NGOs due to their false office addresses. The registration of all such NGOs, according to the government officials, would be cancelled if they fail to provide satisfying explanations about their functioning and operational matters.

The authority has taken serious notice of the ‘non-existence’ of the NGOs and the managements, during the first phase, have been directed to appear along with executive body members and relevant record before the registration authority in Islamabad for briefing. On failing to follow these orders, legal action will be taken under the provision of Voluntary Social Welfare Agencies (Registration and Control) Ordinance, 1961.

According to sources, the process for verification of office addresses given by the local NGOs has just been completed. The process revealed that the office address of 192 local NGOs were either fake or did not exist on ground. According to officials, the government could not find any trace of these NGOs.

“They were not in contact with the registration authority after they were registered, which arouses suspicion,” said a senior district government officer. “No one received notices that were sent to their addresses, which suggested that the registered addresses of these NGOs are false”, the official further said and added that the government will revoke the registration of such NGOs.