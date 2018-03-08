ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Farhatullah Babar on Wednesday resigned as the spokesperson of former president Asif Ali Zardari after a fiery farewell speech in the Senate the other day.

Speaking to The Nation, Senator Babar said: “I submitted my resignation [to Zardari] in the morning and waited for the approval by Asif Ali Zardari. It’s correct to say that now I am no longer the spokesperson of Asif Ali Zardari.”

The outgoing lawmaker said he was still the secretary general of the PPP Parliamentarians but could quit the post, if he was asked to do so by the party leadership.

“I am still committed to the party and its leadership. These posts are not permanent. I remain loyal to the PPP,” he added.

Babar did not share the details of the reason behind his resignation.

PPP Secretary-General Syed Nayyar Bokhari confirmed that Babar had stepped down as Zardari’s spokesperson.

“His resignation has been approved by Asif Ali Zardari,” he told The Nation.

Bokhari said Babar was still the PPPP secretary general.

Another senior PPP leader also confirmed the development.

“Farhatullah Babar has been removed,” he said.

Last day, in his farewell speech in the Senate, Babar had said a “state within the state” was forming and there existed a conflict between the two.

He said that if the parliament did not “end the de-facto state” then it would lead to a collision.

Babar said that the other institutions impinged the authority of the parliament.

The lawmaker said that the accountability committee tried to hold everyone accountable, however, his own party backed away.

The senator said “politicising the judiciary” had endangered the parliament.

“I am concerned when the chief justice of Pakistan has to promise that he has no political agenda,” he added.

Babar said: “I want to request the honourable judges that don’t tread a path, which may result in a referendum against you. The Constitution is not what is written in it, but the one which Baba Rehmat says it is,” he said.

The lawmaker said he was pained when “our very honourable judges read poetry instead of quoting the law and Constitution.”

Last year, in October, Babar had resigned from Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence.

Later in the day, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif tweeted: “Exit of Farhatullah Babar and refusal to accept Raza Rabbani as consensus candidate [is] an indicator that ideological face of ZAB [Zulfikar Ali Bhutto] and BB [Benazir Bhutto] shaheeds’ [martyrs] party is not compatible with AZs [Asif Ali Zardari] commercial interest..for Zardari, Bhutto name is a franchise.”