GUJRANWALA-Influential persons injured the court bailiff for following the court order to vacate the house from the alleged grabbers at Nowshera Virkan.

It was reported that on the application of a woman, Civil Judge Nosheen Tarrar had appointed the bailiff to vacate the house of the applicant. When bailiff Sajjid along with police reached the spot accused Gulzar, Rizwan and Faiz Ahmed along with their companions attacked the bailiff and injured him with the hit of axe while the court record was also snatched by them.

The injured court official was shifted to a hospital. He alleged that local police did not cooperate with the bailiff due to which the accused persons attacked and injured him. Nowshera Virkan police have registered a case and arrested two accused involved.

Meanwhile, man allegedly tortured his wife for demanding money to purchase eatables for the children at Nowshera Road.

Kousar while talking to the media at DHQ Hospital said that her husband Jabir had no interest to get a job while she had no source of income to run the house. On Wednesday when she demanded money to purchase eatables for the children he started torturing her with sticks, she alleged.