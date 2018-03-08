SIALKOT - Two brothers killed each other over a land dispute in village Ranjhai, Daska Tehsil here other night. Reportedly, 42-year-old Safdar Cheema and Razzaq alias Mithu, 30, both brothers, were sitting at their home. They indulged in argument over a land issue, which heated up. In a fit of rage they pulled pistols and fired gunshot on each other. Both sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot. Daska Saddr police shifted dead bodies to Civil Hospital for autopsy.