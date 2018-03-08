KARACHI - Sindh Child Protection Authority organised two days capacity building training of districts focal persons on child rights and child protection in collaboration with DevCon an Association for Rural Development at Training Institute of the Social Welfare Department government of Sindh.

The training was attended by Focal Persons of the Authority from 29 districts of Sindh Province.

Addressing the concluding session, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Social welfare Ms Shamim Mumtaz, emphasized that children are our future. There is no space to compromise on the matters related to children. She said our political leadership is very dedicated to work for promotion and protection of the rights of the children. Further, the department is busy in devising future road map as well. She said that this training will enhance the capacity of officers in creating friendly environment for our children to flourish. Mr. Nisar Ahmed Nizamani, Chief Executive Officer DevCon told the participants that the Association had been engaged with SWD on child protection since 2010 through piloting of Child Protection Unit (CPU) model in different districts of Sindh.

The model had proved an effective referral mechanism which envisaged heavy engagement of duty bearers specially the government line agencies. Mr. Iqbal Ahmed Detho, child rights trainer, emphasized on the role of coordination mechanisms between Police, Woman Development Department, medico-legal services for the children who were the victims of abuse, violence, neglect and exploitation in the society. He told that Sindh Child Protection Authority Act -2011 had the mandate of licensing, monitoring and regulation of Child Protection Institutions both in public and private sectors. He further told that Child Protection Units at districts level needed resource allocation so that they could effectively deal with cases lodged at these Units.

Shahid Shafique, Faculty Member of Sindh Judicial Academy, conducted brainstorming session with the participants through creating a hypothetical situation analysis. The exercise led to making participants understand their role as Child Protection Officers and the appropriate provision in the law for dealing with protection related cases. He also briefed participants on The Sindh Children Act 1955 and role of judiciary in dealing with the cases of children.

Secretary social welfare Ms Alia Shahid, Director General Sindh Child Protection Authority Mr. Hafeezullah Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.