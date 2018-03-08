Baskin-Robbins opens shop at Mall of Lahore

LAHORE (PR): Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, has opened its third store in Pakistan at Mall of Lahore in Lahore Cantt. The new store officially opened its doors at 12:00pm in the afternoon following a ribbon cutting ceremony with executives from Baskin-Robbins and local franchisee AHG Flavours (PVT.) Limited.

The new Baskin-Robbins shop in Lahore will feature the brand’s menu of premium ice cream flavors, including classics like Pralines ‘n Cream, Jamoca® Almond Fudge, Mint Chocolate Chip and Very Berry Strawberry, along with regional favorites like Mango Tango and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. The store will also feature a range of ice cream sundaes, ice cream cakes, take home (freshly packed) ice cream containers and frozen beverages, including milkshakes.

“We’re excited to officially bring the famous Baskin-Robbins brand to Pakistan, along with its range of premium ice creams and innovative ice cream treats,” said Irfan Mustafa, chairman of AHG Flavours. “We look forward to this shop becoming an integral part of the local community, and to opening many more locations across Pakistan in the months and years ahead.”

Engro Foundation unveils recipients of IATC awards

KARACHI (PR): Engro Foundation announced the recipients of the I Am The Change (IATC) awards for 2017 in a ceremony held Wednesday amid the presence of various development specialists, multilateral organisations, corporate executives and the senior management of the Engro group.

IATC looks to empower organizations to make a large and sustainable impact in the social sector of Pakistan by aiding institutions that have joined forces in a relentless pursuit of shaping a better tomorrow, as they strive for change through long-term investments in the two areas of social development (in the case of not-for-profit organizations) and social enterprise. The recipients in each category will be awarded Rs 2 million after jurors’ decision. In the category of social development, the award was given to Digital Rights Foundation which focuses on making online spaces more secure and inclusive while at the same time supporting humans rights and improving digital governance. The recipient in the category of social enterprise was Daachi Foundation which gives artisans an opportunity to interact with urban customers while at the same time preserving Pakistani art and crafts.

The runners up of IATC 2017 were Poverty Eradication Initiative and Health and Rural Development Balochistan for social development and Rizq and Tech Valley Abbotabad for social enterprise.

Women conference held

LAHORE (PR): Working class observed International Women Day by holding Women Conference at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore.

It was participated by hundreds of women trade union representatives and workers belonging to the various industrial and commercial, government, semi-government and private sectors. The participants of the conference in a resolution demanded to the federal and provincial government to take special measures for the welfare of the women by raising them full opportunities for providing free standard quality education to each child and provision of education and training to each female to raise their decent opportunities and ensure them safe working conditions free from accident and occupational disease.

It was also demanded that women worker may be ensured for social protection in case of superannuation and death. The conference was addressed by Rubina Jamil, Khurshid Ahmed, Osama Tariq, Salma Yasmin, Tasneem Akhter, Mehwish Younis, Quratul Ain and other representatives.