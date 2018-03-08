DERA GHAZI KHAN-The District Bar Association (DBA) on Wednesday observed a strike against the alleged misbehaviour of police officers with a former bar secretary general and against the delay in registration of a case.

Talking to The Nation, DBA President NadeemGhous said that two days ago, a female lawyer Tahreem Sardar with her husband was going to city on motorbike, and then a fast moving car hit them. She suffered injuries and was shifted to teaching hospital by Rescuer 1122. When lawyers approached SHO Gaddai Ashraf Qureshi for registration of a case against unidentified driver, he misbehaved with the lawyers and refused to register a case against unidentified car driver.

Nadeem alleged, similarly some days ago, DSP City Azhar Raza Gillani misbehaved with former bar secretary general Aftab Balouch and refused to register a case for torching Aftab Balouch. There is no check and balance on police nowadays, he said. The DBA condemned the ill-treatment of the police.

Also the citizens complained the sick behaviour of SHO Ashraf Qureshi. It is on record that SHO does not respect the people as well as courts, he said. In many cases, courts have issued show cause notices to him and then he submitted written apology for disposal of these notices in court, he added.

On the assurance of District Session Judge and Regional Police Officer to probe the matters, the DBA called off the protest.