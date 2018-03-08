Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal on Wednesday directed all government departments to complete the on-going development schemes by March 31.

Chairing a meeting to review ongoing schemes here on Wednesday, he said no delay in the approved schemes would be tolerated as 100% funds have been transferred.

Talat said, “we are determined to provide the people better health, medical and education facilities for which various schemes have been initiated.” Briefing the meeting, he said that work on Shahbaz Sharif Park at Rawal road at the cost of 87.93 million was under progress while a Janaza-gah was being constructed at the cost of Rs 100 million in NA-52.

The DC said that Rs 62.449 million in NA -53 and Rs 77,919 million for NA-50 had been allocated for the repair of roads.