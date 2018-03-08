ISLAMABAD - The drought conditions in southwest Balochistan are likely to become severe while the prevailing mild drought conditions in Tharparker may transform into moderate during the coming three months as Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted deficient rainfall.

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has informed Indus River System Authority (Irsa) about the prediction of three to four rain spells in March and dry and hotter weather than normal in the months of April and May, said Irsa Director Regulation Khalid Rana in a media interaction.

It is pertinent to mention here that the holy month of Ramazan is also about to begin in May.

He said PMD has predicted for the month of March that upper parts of the country, including upper Punjab, Fata, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, are expected to receive slightly above normal precipitation with snowfall on the hilly areas of KP, GB and AJK. Lower half of the country may receive below normal to normal rainfall during the month. Three to four spells of short duration are expected over upper parts of the country to produce precipitation along with thunderstorm, gusty winds and high risk of hailstorm.

The average temperature in the country is likely to be slightly above normal during the month.

In Irsa’s viewpoint, March precipitation is not likely to improve the water stocks in major reservoirs considerably, Rana averred. He said last week rain spell increased the river inflows from 39,100 cusecs on March 2 to 68,100 cusecs on March 4. After decrease in the rain spell, now river inflows are retreating and on Wednesday it came down to 47,300 cusecs. With the increase in the inflow, the shortages of 65 percent (Punjab and Sindh) have significantly decreased to 45 percent at the intending points.

Khalid Rana said the predicted rains during the month of March will further ease the situation. Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs are still at dead level and may remain at the same level for next 7 to 8 days. For the month of April, PMD has predicted that rainfall is likely to remain below normal. Temperature is likely to be 1°C above normal in lower parts and 0.5°C in upper parts while the month will remain hotter than normal.

For the month of May, it is predicted weather will remain dry and rainfall is likely to remain below normal. Temperature is likely to remain above normal (1°C to 2°C) in the country. The month is likely to remain hotter than normal, he said.

The Irsa spokesman said higher temperature in the catchment areas is likely to intensify the melting process and it would try to store some water in the reservoirs after meeting the provincial indents based on the prevailing situation.